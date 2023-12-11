Mehbooba Mufti claims she has been put under house arrest, L-G refutes

December 11, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been allegedly put under house arrest in Srinagar ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on December 11, a close aide of the leader said.

“Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest,” the party said in a post on X.

No one under house arrest in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

However, the J&K police have denied that any person has been put under house arrest in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also said that no one has been arrested or placed under house arrest in J&K. “Some people are trying to spread rumours about house arrest and arrests of people. I am stating this with full responsibility that nobody has been placed under house arrest nor has anyone been arrested due to political reasons in J&K,” the L-G said.

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah’s residence at Gupkar here, officials said.

Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020. While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the Valley.

Security forces intensify vigil

Jammu and Kashmir remains under a tight security cover ahead of the final verdict on the Centre’s move to dilute Article 370, ending the seven decades of special status, and split the erstwhile State into two Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh in 2019.

The administration on Sunday evening deputed 29 civil officials as magistrates in the Srinagar city, “following a communication received from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar,” an official communique said. Security agencies apprehend there could be attempts to disturb law and order in Kashmir.

Several security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Army, have been alerted and directed to avoid convoy movements on Monday. The security forces, who accompany special protectees, were asked to avoid any movement in sensitive or volatile localities.

(With inputs from PTI)

