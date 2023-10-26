ADVERTISEMENT

Mehbooba Mufti elected PDP president for fourth consecutive term

October 26, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Ms. Mufti’s name was proposed by senior vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and seconded by general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura

The Hindu Bureau

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti re-elected Party President in Srinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Mehbooba Mufti, former J&K Chief Minister, was re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the party elections in Srinagar on Thursday.

Ms. Mufti, 64, was elected through a voice vote, in which senior party leaders participated at the party headquarters in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. She will serve the party as a president for a three-year term

A party official said Ms. Mufti’s name was proposed by party vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri and supported by party general Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura.

It is for the fourth time Ms. Mufti has been re-elected as president of the party. 

“She embodies resilience, a powerful voice, and the epitome of struggle and determination,” senior PDP leader Firdous Tak said.

