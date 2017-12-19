Mehbooba condemns ‘thrashing’ of Kashmiri youth in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the alleged beating up of two Kashmiris in Bengaluru and sought action against the culprits.

“I am very disturbed by the news of two brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,” she said.

The CM’s intervention came after a group of men allegedly beat up a 24-year-old hotel management student and his brother and damaged their car for failing to speak in Kannada.

The relatives of the victims said the incident took place when they were returning home and were stopped by four men on motorcycles. The victims had been living in Nagashettyhalli for the past five years.