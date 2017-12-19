Mehbooba condemns ‘thrashing’ of Kashmiri youth in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the alleged beating up of two Kashmiris in Bengaluru and sought action against the culprits.
“I am very disturbed by the news of two brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,” she said.
The CM’s intervention came after a group of men allegedly beat up a 24-year-old hotel management student and his brother and damaged their car for failing to speak in Kannada.
The relatives of the victims said the incident took place when they were returning home and were stopped by four men on motorcycles. The victims had been living in Nagashettyhalli for the past five years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor