“Mehbooba asked PDP team to defer meeting with her”

Tough conditions put forth by the authorities and the live images on television of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah meeting his party’s 15-member delegation discouraged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from meeting its incarcerated president Mehbooba Mufti this week, according to PDP leaders.

A senior PDP leader, who was part of the 10-member delegation to meet Ms. Mufti at the Chasmashahi sub-jail on Monday, told The Hindu that Ms. Mufti did watch Dr. Abdullah smiling and posing for photographs with his party leaders.

Party sources said Ms. Mufti on Sunday evening sent a “cryptic message” to the party delegation to defer the meeting for the time being.

“Dr. Abdullah’s meeting with his party leaders was immediately projected as a restart of political process in Kashmir and a normalisation process. The PDP delegation felt it does not want to be a part of an orchestrated rhetoric of normalcy in Kashmir,” said the PDP leader, who claimed he is being barred by the authorities from talking to the media.

Another PDP leader, also part of the delegation, said the deputy commissioner’s office in Srinagar accepted our request to meet Ms. Mufti around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but put forth “tough riders.”

“There were verbal orders that no mobile phones of the delegates will be allowed inside. The conversation with Ms. Mufti will not be shared with the media. Besides, the PDP leaders were warned against talking about detentions or Article 370,” the PDP leader said.

He said the PDP delegation felt the riders were “very humiliating” to speed up any meeting with the PDP president.

PDP leader Ved Mahajan, however, said the government offered a very short notice to the PDP delegation. “The authorities wanted us to arrive in Srinagar on Monday morning to meet Ms. Mufti around 11 a.m. It was a short notice. Many PDP leaders had to come from far off district of Kishtwar. It was impractical for all to come. Therefore, the meeting was deferred by a week,” said Mr. Mahajan.