Meghwal hopeful about UCC implementation

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed hope about implementing the Uniform Civil Code, contending that some States have started to bring it into force.

Mr. Meghwal made the remark while speaking on the sidelines of a conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System” here.

"In BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about the UCC. There are States like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing it. The coalition which has been formed in the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about," Mr. Meghwal said here on Sunday.

Last week, soon after Mr. Meghwal, an MP from Bikaner constituency, said that the UCC is still on the BJP's agenda, the Janata Dal (United) said that any such move must come through consensus.

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said that while the party is not against UCC, it wants such a move to come through a consensus.

The Union Law Minister criticised the incidents of alleged post-election violence in West Bengal and said that the Central government is alert about them.

He said that such post-election violence is not healthy for a democratic country like India.

"Election is a significant part of democracy. There should not be any violence after the completion of any election. It [post-election violence in Bengal] is in our knowledge and the [Central] government is also alert [about it]. There is rule of law in the country. This is not good for democracy," Mr. Meghwal said.

The BJP on Saturday formed a four-member committee to look into the alleged political violence in West Bengal, as the party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining a mute spectator.

A BJP statement said, "Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party attack and intimidate Opposition workers and voters, with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of Central Armed Police Forces till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18."

