GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meghwal hopeful about UCC implementation

The Union Law Minister also criticises incidents of alleged post-election violence in West Bengal and says the Central government is alert about them

Published - June 16, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Minister of State (Ind. Charge.) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. File

Minister of State (Ind. Charge.) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed hope about implementing the Uniform Civil Code, contending that some States have started to bring it into force.

Mr. Meghwal made the remark while speaking on the sidelines of a conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System” here.

"In BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about the UCC. There are States like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing it. The coalition which has been formed in the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about," Mr. Meghwal said here on Sunday.

Last week, soon after Mr. Meghwal, an MP from Bikaner constituency, said that the UCC is still on the BJP's agenda, the Janata Dal (United) said that any such move must come through consensus.

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said that while the party is not against UCC, it wants such a move to come through a consensus.

The Union Law Minister criticised the incidents of alleged post-election violence in West Bengal and said that the Central government is alert about them.

He said that such post-election violence is not healthy for a democratic country like India.

"Election is a significant part of democracy. There should not be any violence after the completion of any election. It [post-election violence in Bengal] is in our knowledge and the [Central] government is also alert [about it]. There is rule of law in the country. This is not good for democracy," Mr. Meghwal said.

The BJP on Saturday formed a four-member committee to look into the alleged political violence in West Bengal, as the party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining a mute spectator.

A BJP statement said, "Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party attack and intimidate Opposition workers and voters, with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of Central Armed Police Forces till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18."

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.