WHO investigating suspected new polio strain: Meghalaya Health Minister

Meghalaya Health Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) said the World Health Organization (WHO) was conducting a thorough investigation to determine if a new strain of polio has afflicted a two-year-old child from the State’s Tikrikilla.

Although the State government is awaiting the sample test reports from laboratories in Kolkata and Mumbai, the Union Health Ministry said the child’s case was not that of wild polio but a vaccine-derived infection that presents in some people with low immunity.

The test reports are expected by the end of the week.

“Another case has apparently been identified in some other State. It is a different strain of polio to my understanding but WHO is investigating the case further for certainty,” Dr. Lyngdoh said.

She said the State government and the Health Department have been closely monitoring the situation in Tikrikilla, where people have a history of opposing vaccination.

“The child is under observation and we are in touch with the family. The doctors attending to the child said the child is okay,” she said, observing that the case may impact vaccination efforts in the future.

Dr. Lyngdoh did not rule out the possibility of the WHO issuing an advisory if the new strain is confirmed.

The WHO declared India polio-free in 2014 after the last case of wild poliovirus was reported in 2011.

Health officials in Meghalaya have been on high alert after the emergence of the poliomyelitis case from Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the child was diagnosed at a hospital in Assam’s Goalpara.

Rare instances of polio have been reported across the globe, typically involving children who develop the disease after exposure to the weakened virus present in the oral polio vaccine (OPV).

While the OPV has helped eliminate wild polio, the live virus in the vaccine can mutate and lead to vaccine-derived poliovirus, which can cause polio in unvaccinated individuals or in areas with low immunisation coverage.

