Small communities get Meghalaya OTT platform to tell their stories

The Manns number about 2,000 and the Hajongs have some 42,000 members. They are two of the five minor communities clubbed together as ‘unrepresented tribes’ for nomination in Meghalaya’s autonomous tribal councils.

The stories that such communities and the three principal matrilineal communities – Garo, Khasi, and Pnar (Jaintia) – may have to tell was one of the reasons why Meghalaya launched State-owned Hello Meghalaya, an OTT platform primarily for regional languages with a limited reach or small market, on July 11.

It is the second such State-owned platform for creative content creators after CSpace was launched by the Kerala government in March.

“Meghalaya’s population is about 30 lakh and we know we cannot compete in terms of outreach with the OTT platforms in English and other languages. But we can score with quality what we lack in quantity, which should not stop our filmmakers, musicians, social media influencers, and content creators from showcasing their talent and getting paid for it,” the State’s Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who launched Hello Meghalaya at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture about 10 km from the State’s capital Shillong, said the platform would provide film-makers up to ₹5 lakh per film with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films.

He said a revenue model based on viewership has been worked out for content creators to get at least ₹18,000 monthly for maximum uploads. There are packages for short video makers and short film-makers too.

“Hello Meghalaya has been conceived as a global space for our talented young local musicians, filmmakers, and content creators in various fields. This OTT platform is a step towards ensuring them a livelihood from creative pursuits,” Mr. Sangma said.

He said the government felt the need to handhold the State’s content creators and not wait for private players to tap into a small regional market with limited avenues for generating revenue. He added that the government tested the waters with the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (MGMP), facilitating local artists to perform at tourist spots, cafes, and hotels to earn a living.

The MGMP supports about 3,000 musicians across Meghalaya.

“We plan to gradually bring in private players, expand to the northeast beyond Meghalaya and cater to the quality contents in other languages,” Mr. Sangma said.

Simi Khunteng, who has made 19 movies in the Khasi and Pnar languages, said the new platform and incentives announced by the Meghalaya government have given filmmakers in the State a new lease of life. “It has been challenging to make films because most cinema halls closed down and VCDs became a thing of the past. We are pinning hopes on this new OTT platform to tell our stories without worrying much about getting our investments back,” she said.

