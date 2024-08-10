GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resolve cave pilgrimage issue in Meghalaya: High Court

A local village council declined to grant a no-objection certificate for Hindus to worship at a Shivaling-like structure in the Mawjymbuin cave near Mawsynram

Published - August 10, 2024 04:30 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The High Court of Meghalaya has asked a Hindu society and a village council to resolve their differences over the latter’s decision to ban worshipping at a cave with a Shivaling-like structure near Mawsynram, one of the wettest places on earth.

On August 6, an Assam-based hardline Hindu group threatened to block arterial roads leading to Meghalaya if the dorbar shnong (village council) of Mawsynram did not lift its ban on the pilgrimage at Mawjymbuin cave, about 60 km southwest of Shillong. The pilgrimage was organised by Yatra, a registered religious society.

Members of Yatra approached the High Court claiming Hindus have been worshipping Lord Shiva at the cave during the month of Shravan for years. The organisation showed permissions granted for the pilgrimage by the district authorities from 2011 to 2023 along with the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the village council every year.

The counsel of the organisation also told the court that there has never been an attempt to establish any place of worship at the cave and the only act performed by the pilgrims has been to sprinkle water on the natural lingam.

Hearing the case on Thursday (August 8, 2024), the court granted time to the respondents to try and resolve the issue about the granting of the NOC. It fixed August 14 as the next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / judiciary (system of justice) / hinduism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.