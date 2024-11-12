Remove NEHU Vice Chancellor, others: Apex northeast students’ body to Dharmendra Pradhan

GUWAHATI

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the apex body of major student organisations in the northeastern States, has joined a campaign to remove the Vice-Chancellor of a Central university in Meghalaya.

Students of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have been staging an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the ouster of the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, and a few others, for alleged unethical appointments and other irregularities.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, NESO chairperson Samuel Jyrwa and secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said the indefinite hunger strike since November 5 has led to a total breakdown of administration in the university.

Apart from the strike, the NEHU Students’ Union and the NEHU unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) have also locked the gates of the university.

“...Shri Prabha Shankar Shukla is adamant to the woes and the appeals of the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff since he took over the mantle as the VC of the said university. Petitions after petitions were submitted to the VC by the NEHUSU but the VC is least concern in addressing the issues plaguing the university,” the NESO said.

It said the strike had resulted in disruption of classes due to the non-cooperation of the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, while the health of the fasting students had been deteriorating day by day.

“The decline in the university’s rankings is a stark reflection of the failure of the administration to fulfil its core responsibilities,” the NESO said, adding that NEHU was among the top 60 universities in India before Prof. Shukla was appointed about three years ago.

“...under his leadership, the university’s ranking has plummeted to range between 100 and 150, a sharp decline in just three years. This drop in performance is an urgent cause for concern and calls for immediate corrective action,” the NESO said.

The organisation listed a few unresolved issues during Prof Shukla’s tenure, including poor infrastructure, an acute shortage of manpower, unfulfilled recruitment drives, disruption of academic processes, unethical appointments of “incompetent” people, and “absentee leadership”.

“The NESO strongly supports the demand of the NEHU students’ organisation for the termination of [the tenure of] Prof. Shukla, Registrar Col (retd) Omkar Singh, Amit Gupta as Deputy Registrar (Academics), and all other incompetent staff members whose actions have directly contributed to the deterioration of the university,” Mr Jyrwa said.