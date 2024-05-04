ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya troubled by series of petrol bomb attacks

May 04, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Police stations and government vehicles have been the targets of miscreants for reasons unknown so far; Deputy CM says DGP has been told to expeditiously catch hold of culprits

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya, which is undergoing an unprecedented heatwave, has been rocked by a series of petrol bomb attacks over the course of a week now.

Police stations and government vehicles have been the targets of miscreants for reasons not yet known. It is believed the arson is linked to demands for ejecting people of suspicious nationalities or allegedly illegal settlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest case on the night of May 2, a vehicle of the Directorate of Water Resources in the State’s capital Shillong went up in flames after miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at it. A similar attack was carried out on a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the city’s Mawlai area on the night of May 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least seven such incidents were reported earlier. Petrol bombs were hurled at the Shillong Sadar and Rynjah police stations while two police vehicles were set on fire in the State’s West Jaintia Hills district on April 30.

“We have found a pattern in these attacks carried out in areas without CCTV coverage. We are following leads to catch the culprits,” a senior police official in Shillong said.

“We are always prepared to talk with people who have any issues with the government. Throwing petrol bombs or setting things on fire will not solve anything,” Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. He handles the Home portfolio.

Mr. Tynsong said the State’s Director General of Police has been directed to investigate the incidents thoroughly and catch the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US