Meghalaya rewards educated farmers to inspire others

Eight cultivators who overcame challenges to script a farming success have become role models for others in the State

Published - June 22, 2024 02:30 am IST - GUWAHATI:

Rahul Karmakar
Successful farming: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh presenting cash award to Gracemina T. Sangma. Photo: Special Arrangement

Successful farming: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh presenting cash award to Gracemina T. Sangma. Photo: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI:

Building a sustainable business was not the only reason why Khrawbok Syngkli began rearing pigs three years ago. His mission was to show his pessimistic peers that education makes a better farmer.

After expanding to cattle and vegetable farming at Pahamsyiem village in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, he has become a role model for the rural educated youth to make a mark in farming.

He is not alone. Chalangmiki Lamare of Modop village in the West Jaintia Hills district also started rearing pigs and poultry in 2021. Apart from increasing his piggery and poultry production, he has diversified into ginger and broomstick cultivation.

Successful farming: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh presenting cash award to Khrawbok Syngkli. Photo: Special Arrangement

Successful farming: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh presenting cash award to Khrawbok Syngkli. Photo: Special Arrangement

Gracemina T. Sangma of Lower Rongbu village in the North Garo Hills district started with farming ginger and turmeric. She has graduated to opening a farm school.

The three farmers and five others – Arida Pohthmi, Jesinstar Sangma, Janaibha Longshiang, Morningstar Talang, and Joshbina Momin – have something in common. They were among the first to be groomed by the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Deparment’s TREYSEFA (the Training of Rural Educated Youth for Self-Employment on Farm-Based Activities) and receive seed money of at least ₹10,000 to script a farming success.

This week, the Meghalaya government organised a programme specifically to felicitate the eight in a bid to inspire others to make the State self-sufficient in agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry. Each was handed over a case prize of ₹50,000 as an encouragement to increase their output.

“Farmers are the backbone of the State, and it is the duty of the government to support them in every aspect they require,” Agriculture Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh said, underlining the potential of the Basic Agriculture Training Centre in Shillong to empower youth involved in various agriculture activities.

“Our government is keen on bringing polices and reforms to strengthen the Agriculture Department and equip farmers with skills to increase production so that the State becomes self-sufficient. We will ensure better market access and funds to enhance their livelihoods,” she said.

Isawanda Laloo, Secretary to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department said the seed money for farmers moulded by TREYSEFA has been increased to ₹1 lakh from the current fiscal. Each of 20 such candidates has been provided with the amount.

“We have had to overcome challenges of terrain and market linkage to come to this stage. Our strength is organic farming and there is a growing demand for chemical-free vegetables such as peas, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, soybeans, and maize that I grow,” Mr. Syngkli said.

