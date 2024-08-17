Meghalaya Congress suspends two of its MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Congress on Friday (August 16, 2024) suspended two of its four MLAs, citing their anti-party activities.

Also read: Election results 2024: Purno Sangma family loses Meghalaya’s Tura seat after 33 years

The two MLAs are Gabriel Wahlang from the Nongstoin and Charles Marngar from the Mawhati Assembly constituency.

The action against them followed their failure to turn up for a meeting with Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former MP, Vincent H. Pala at the party’s State headquarters on Friday.

The duo was among three MLAs summoned to clarify their reported move to join the National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The BJP is a minor constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by the NPP.

In separate letters to Mr. Wahlang and Mr. Marngar, MPCC general secretary Wansuk Syiem said he was directed by the “competent authority” to suspend them from Congress with immediate effect for six years or until further notice due to their involvement in anti-party activities.

MLA links to MDA govt. questioned

The letter also said the decision was based on recent reports from the Block Congress Committee and frontal organisations, which indicate their association with the MDA government. “Such actions are in direct conflict with the party’s ideologies and principles, necessitating this disciplinary measure,” it said.

Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, also reported to be joining the NPP, has been spared for the time being.

Responding to the party’s summon, Mr. Lyngdoh told Mr Pala the Congress MLAs have not made up their minds to quit. He admitted that they have been assured funds to develop their constituencies if they join the NPP.

“Do not fall into the NPP’s trap. The party promises development but nothing happens on the ground and projects do not progress beyond the foundation stones,” Mr Pala said.

Congress won five seats in the 2023 election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. One of them, Saleng A. Sangma was elected from the Tura parliamentary seat, leaving the Gambegre Assembly constituency vacant.