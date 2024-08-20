GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meghalaya CM to review suspected polio case

The State government is awaiting results from testing centres in Kolkata and Mumbai to outline a plan of action

Published - August 20, 2024 02:37 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI The Meghalaya government would review the situation arising out of a case of suspected polio in the State’s West Garo Hills district, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

Health officials in the hill State have been on their toes since a two-year-old child from Tikrikilla was found to have symptoms of poliomyelitis more than a week ago. The child was diagnosed with acute flaccid paralysis at a hospital in Assam’s Goalpara.

Health officials in Meghalaya said stool and other samples collected from the child were sent to a testing centre each in Kolkata and Mumbai (Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology). The government is awaiting the test results to ascertain if it is a case of wild poliovirus or a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus.

“We are still examining the issue. It is a very serious situation that will be reviewed soon,” Mr. Sangma told journalists in the State’s capital Shillong on the sidelines of a function where three MLAs defected to his National People’s Party from Congress.

“We will chart a proper plan of action if we find the test results confirm what many fear,” he said.

The World Health Organisation declared India polio-free in 2014 after the last case of wild poliovirus in the country was reported in 2011. If confirmed, the Meghalaya case is expected to pose a public health issue.

The symptoms of poliovirus can include fatigue, fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation, sore throat, neck stiffness, pain or tingling sensations in the arms and legs, severe headaches, and sensitivity to light (photophobia), among other related symptoms.

The virus typically causes acute and short-term infections, the infected individuals capable of transmitting it for less than two weeks in most cases. Humans are the sole reservoir for the virus, and there is no vector involved in its transmission.

Health officials said more than 10 billion doses of oral polio vaccine have been administered to nearly 3 billion children worldwide since 2000. They said this helped prevent more than 13 million cases of polio, leading to a reduction of the disease by more than 99%.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / poliomyelitis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.