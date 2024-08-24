GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meghalaya CM tests positive for scrub typhus, hospitalised

An official statement said he suffers from severe symptoms of the climate change disease but his vitals are within normal range

Published - August 24, 2024 09:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. File photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was hospitalised on Friday (August 23, 2024) after testing positive for scrub typhus and typhoid.

An official statement said he felt unwell on August 22 with high temperatures and severe illness. He was treated at home but was admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital after blood tests confirmed he was suffering from scrub typhus and typhoid.

“Medications have been provided by the senior specialists at the civil hospital. His condition is being closely observed. Although he still suffers from severe symptoms of this climate change disease, his vitals are within normal range and is being treated under constant supervision,” the statement said.

Also known as bush typhus, scrub typhus is a disease caused by bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. It is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) and its most common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and rash.

Typhoid, a life-threatening infection caused by the Salmonella Typhi bacteria, usually spreads through contaminated food or water.

Mr Sangma heads a coalition government led by the National People’s Party, of which he is the national president. The party won 26 seats to form a coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party and other regional parties for the second successive time in March 2023.

The party now has 31 MLAs after the defection of three from Congress to attain a simple majority in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. EOM

