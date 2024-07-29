ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya CM ‘deeply disappointed’ over controversial ‘Last Supper’ tableau at Paris Olympics

Published - July 29, 2024 08:36 am IST - Shillong

The tableau featured drag queens and other performers

PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 28 said he is “deeply disappointed” over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's ‘The Last Supper’, featuring drag queens and other performers, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

This segment of the performance has drawn significant attention and attracted criticism from some quarters.

“Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting the ‘Last Supper’ at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act,” Mr. Conrad said in a post on X.

Held along the Seine River, the spectacular four-hour event on July 27 featured global stars such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

Among the performances was a scene that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

