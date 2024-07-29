GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meghalaya CM ‘deeply disappointed’ over controversial ‘Last Supper’ tableau at Paris Olympics

The tableau featured drag queens and other performers

Published - July 29, 2024 08:36 am IST - Shillong

PTI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 28 said he is “deeply disappointed” over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's ‘The Last Supper’, featuring drag queens and other performers, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

This segment of the performance has drawn significant attention and attracted criticism from some quarters.

“Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting the ‘Last Supper’ at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act,” Mr. Conrad said in a post on X.

Held along the Seine River, the spectacular four-hour event on July 27 featured global stars such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

Among the performances was a scene that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.