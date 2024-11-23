ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya bypoll results: CM’s wife Mehtab Sangma leading in Gambegre bypoll

Published - November 23, 2024 12:02 pm IST - Shillong

NPP’s Mehtab Chandee Sangma leads by 1,000 votes in Gambegre bypoll, with TMC’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma trailing

PTI

National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma along with her husband and Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma while filing her nomination for the Gambegre bypoll, in West Garo Hills. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma has secured early leads in the bypoll to Gambegre constituency in West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

“Ms. Mehtab, the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, is leading by around 1,000 votes over her nearest rival TMC’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma, securing close to 3,400 votes in the first round of counting,” they said.

BJP's Bernard Marak is trailing, securing 151 votes, while Independents Jerry and Sengkrabirth have managed 264 and 37 votes, respectively.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A. Sangma, days after he won the Tura Parliamentary seat earlier this year.

