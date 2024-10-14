GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food fest for faith on highway to Shillong

Residents of Meghalaya’s Umdihar village organised the first ‘satiate your soul’ fundraiser to maintain their Presbyterian Church and take care of societal emergencies

Published - October 14, 2024 09:24 pm IST - UMDIHAR (Meghalaya)

Rahul Karmakar
A day-long food festival organised by the villagers of Umdihar, Meghalaya, on October 4 to raise funds for the maintenance of the local church. 

A day-long food festival organised by the villagers of Umdihar, Meghalaya, on October 4 to raise funds for the maintenance of the local church.  | Photo Credit: Rahul Karmakar

The Presbyterian Church, Umdihar’s landmark on a mound beside a busy highway, has been short of maintenance for some time now.

Funds were hard to come by and the people of Umdihar, a village in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, were not keen on asking any organisation or the affluent for money.

Umdihar is almost midway on the highway that connects Guwahati, Assam’s principal city, and Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. The village is about 6 km north of Nongpoh, the headquarters of the Ri-Bhoi district.

“The Umdihar Christian Endeavour Society (UCES) decided to earn what we need to maintain our church and its surroundings apart from taking care of societal emergencies by organising a fundraiser through a food festival to satiate the soul of locals and travellers,” S.B. Shadap, a Presbyterian Church elder, said.

“There is a belief that a person’s soul is in his or her stomach. Our women tried to offer the best of home-cooked dishes and fast food items to fund our faith,” he said.

According to F.A. Syngkli, the advisor of the UCES, members of some 200 families in the village donated rice, tea, vegetables, flour, chicken, meat, and other cooking essentials, and organised tents for the food fest.

“All the shops in the village remained closed on October 4 (the day of the festival) to ensure participation at the local event, the first of its kind in these parts,” he said.

The UCES president, Bankitbor Syngkli said the festival could become an annual event or be held more frequently to raise funds for the church and society. “We do not need much to sustain our community endeavours and there’s nothing like making people happy through food at affordable prices,” he said.

