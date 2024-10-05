GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Floods, landslides kill 10 people in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reviews the situation and directs district authorities to seek any assistance needed from the government

Updated - October 05, 2024 06:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A State disaster management officer said National Disaster Response Force personnel were conducting search and rescue operations. Representational file image.

A State disaster management officer said National Disaster Response Force personnel were conducting search and rescue operations. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

Flash floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall have claimed the lives of at least 10 people across five districts in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region.

Officials said seven people had died in the South Garo Hills and three in West Garo Hills, the two worst-affected districts.

Editorial | The other monsoon: On the northeast monsoon

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reviewed the situation on Saturday (October 5, 2024) morning and instructed the district authorities to seek any assistance needed from the government, and ensure relief in the affected districts.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said incessant rains since Friday (October 4, 2024) midnight caused floods in the Dalu area and the plains of West Garo Hills. The situation in the Gasuapara area of South Garo Hills was also grim, with a bridge washed away.

“Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu. The Chief Minister has directed the administration to release the ex-gratia to the next of kin [of the deceased],” the statement said.

“Seven persons were confirmed dead in a village called Hatiasia Songma under the Gasuapara police station. They were buried under a landslide,” the statement further said.

Over 85% of Indian districts exposed to extreme climate events: Study

A State disaster management officer said National Disaster Response Force personnel were conducting search and rescue operations. “Road communication from Dalu to Baghmara and other places has been disrupted due to multiple landslides,” he said.

Mr. Sangma asked officials to identify alternative routes and sought the replacement of all washed away or damaged wooden bridges with bailey bridges. He also asked the district authorities to be highly alert and continuously monitor the situation.

Floods and landslides have killed at least 120 people across the northeast in 2024. The last disaster triggered by incessant rainfall was along National Highway 29 in Nagaland, claiming the lives of six people.



