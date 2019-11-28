Meghalaya may withdraw grant-in-aid or shut down schools with low enrolment

The Meghalaya government is planning to either shut schools or withdraw funds to those having enrolments below 10 and use the funds for development of other educational institutes, a senior State Minister said on Thursday.

State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told PTI that 221 lower and upper primary schools in the State have a single-digit enrolment of students. “The Education Department will soon place a proposal before the State Cabinet for either closing down or withdrawing grant-in-aid to these schools,” he said. The Minister said the State government incurs ₹20 crore annual expenditure on these schools, which could be used for the development of other educational institutes.

‘Students will not be deprived’

He, however, said the decision will be taken as per the guidelines of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and no student will be deprived.

“Those schools that don’t have any educational institute in the vicinity will continue functioning even if they have 5 or 10 students. No student will be deprived of education,” Mr. Rymbui said. He said teachers of the shut schools would be redeployed in other educational institutes that have a shortage of educators.

“One of the reasons for less enrolment of students is the presence of a large number of schools in an area,” he added.