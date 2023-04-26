Meghalaya hills council team in Tripura to study functioning of tribal council

April 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Agartala

Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) led by its chief executive member Titosstarwell Chyne is on a visit to Tripura to understand the functioning of the State’s tribal autonomous district council (TTAADC) and interact with indigenous leaders.

The KHADC has been one of the oldest councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India with restricted executive, legislative and judicial powers.

The 14-member visiting team, including 11 executive members, on Wednesday met their Tripura counterparts led by chief executive member Purna Chandra Jamatia at Khumulwng, headquarters of the TTAADC, near here. The Meghalaya team will stay for three days and visit select places.

“We have come here to gain knowledge of the functioning of the Tripura council and also to know measures it has contemplated to protect rights of the tribal people. We would also interact with the council leaders”, Mr. Titosstarwell Chyne said.

Regional Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) is governing the TTAADC since its massive win in the 2021 elections to the council.

The KHADC team will speak to senior indigenous leaders, but cannot meet TIPRA founder and Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarma who is currently abroad on medical grounds.

The KHADC has complete jurisdiction over four districts in Meghalaya while the TTAADC has presence in State’s partial authority in Tripura’s all eight districts. Tripura has only 33% tribal population.