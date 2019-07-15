Mega port complex in North Chennai will lead to disastrous flooding: Jairam Ramesh

Construction of mega port complex in North Chennai will put 10 lakh persons at risk of disastrous flooding and hurt livelihood of over 30,000 fishermen, Congress MP and Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said on Monday in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking during the special mention, Mr. Ramesh said environmental destruction anywhere was a threat to environmental balance everywhere.

“The proposed construction of the Mega Port Complex in North Chennai by a private company with dubious environmental credentials will irretrievably damage the Ennore-Pulicat eco-system with its invaluable mangroves and salt marshes and the Kattupalli Barrier Island with its thickly vegetated sand dunes,” he said.

The Barrier Island separates Lake Pulicat, the second largest brackish water lake in India, from the Bay of Bengal. The Kattupalli dunes protect the hinterland from violent storms and salinity intrusion. The Ennore-Pulicat backwaters absorb rainwater and tidal storm surges.

“Encroaching these wetlands will place nearly 10 lakh people in the region at heightened risk of disastrous flooding,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Warning the Union Environment Ministry and the Tamil Nadu government of disastrous results, he said the erosion triggered by the Port’s breakwaters would breach the narrow barrier separating Lake Pulicat from the sea and merge it with the Bay of Bengal.

“The project threatens the livelihood security of more than 30,000 fishermen who depend on the backwaters and the sea.” Mr. Ramesh urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to reject this proposal in its entirety.