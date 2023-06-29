Meeting on Eastern Nagaland council postponed

June 29, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - GUWAHATI

The consultative meeting for discussing the Centre’s proposal for the creation of an autonomous council comprising six districts of eastern Nagaland, scheduled on November 30, has been postponed.

In a notice on June 27, Nagaland’s Principal Secretary, Home, Abhijit Sinha said the meeting to discuss the autonomous council comprising Longleng, Kiphire, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang districts had been deferred “due to unavoidable reasons till further notice”.

But the reason was believed to be the State government’s “indifference” to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been spearheading a statehood movement for the six districts since 2010.

A spokesperson of the organisation said its leaders were not invited to the consultative meeting. “Besides, we have been seeking a Frontier Naga Territory, not an autonomous council,” he said.