Meeting of Finance Ministers on GST compensation

Opposition-ruled States will take a united stance to secure the eligible Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation from the Centre.

A meeting chaired by Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Issac and attended by the Finance Ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Telangana on Monday also decided to reject the two options for Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation mooted by the Centre in the GST Council meeting on August 27.

Dismissing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s theory of an unforeseen “act of God”, the Finance Ministers’ meeting noted that the States are eligible for GST compensation, and a 14% increase annually in the GST from the base year has been assured.

Dr. Issac said the meeting was of the unanimous view that the Centre should take loan and provide GST compensation to the States. “The compensation should be provided to the States through the Cess Fund. The GST council should decide on collection of the cess till the repayment of loan to be availed by the Centre.”

The Chief Ministers of the six States will convey the stance on GST compensation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will keep the issue alive outside the GST Council, Dr. Issac said.

The Finance Ministers’ meeting, held through video conference, also decided to launch a campaign in the State to check the stance of the Centre on the payment of GST compensation.

Dr. Issac said another meeting would be held within three-four days to discuss the issue after contacting the other Finance Ministers.

Kerala was the first State to reject the two options and to press for the Centre availing loan to pay GST compensation to the States. Dr. Issac had said the proposals would lead to financial loss to the State. Moreover, the State could take only 3% of the its income as loan.

The first option was a special window to the States, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, for borrowing ₹97,000 crore at a reasonable interest rate. The second option was to borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.