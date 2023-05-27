Chandrasekhar Rao lends support to Kejriwal to defeat Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha

May 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated May 28, 2023 12:37 am IST - Hyderabad

A meeting of chief ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann here on Saturday resolved to defeat in Rajya Sabha an Ordinance promulgated by Central government to control transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi and some Union Territories through an authority that works under the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Emerging from the meeting, they told a media conference that they will unite the Opposition parties to defeat the Ordinance in Rajya Sabha where the BJP had only 93 members in a House of 238.

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said the Ordinance was an insult to the people of Delhi who elected the Aam Aadmi Party thrice since 2015. They will teach the Narendra Modi-led NDA government a fitting lesson if it failed to withdraw the Ordinance. In any case, the government was known for making such laws and withdrawing them which was experienced when three Bills passed by Parliament to regulate farming were revoked in the wake of a prolonged agitation.

This time also, he warned that the Opposition parties will use all their might to see that the Ordinance was defeated in Parliament.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said the Ordinance undermined the judgement of a five member bench of the Supreme Court which vested control over transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the hands of an elected government. This was worse than Emergency days of seventies when then Prime MInister Indira Gandhi enacted a Constitutional amendment to nullify a judgement of Allahabad High Court. But, people showed her the door.

“The BJP under Modi is in Emergency mode and worse still as it refused to honour the verdict of Supreme Court but challenged people’s mandate to a pro-poor party. It is a question of existence of democracy and Constitution.”

He questioned the rationale in appointing a Lieutenant Governor for Delhi where a popular government was installed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was ironic that the powers of his government on transfer and posting of officers were withdrawn while they flourished in the previous regime headed by Sheila Dixit. As Chief Minister, he was in a helpless situation even to transfer the Education Secretary.

It took the AAP government eight years to get the notification giving powers to the Lieutenant Governor withdrawn by the Supreme Court. Within days, the Supreme Court order was withdrawn by issuing the Ordinance.

“The message of Modi government was clear — develop cracks in non-BJP States. The fight of Opposition in Parliament against the Ordinance will prove to be the semi-final for next year’s Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister B.S. Mann said, like in Telangana, the Governor in his State also stopped Bills passed by the Assembly. The government approached Supreme Court when the Governor did not even give permission for budget session of the legislature shortly after AAP won the Assembly elections with 92 out of 117 seats in the House. The government had to again approach court when the Governor introduced his own words in his speech copy meant to be read out at the first session of Assembly.