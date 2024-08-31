Meeting Noorani: the late lawyer and scholar

I first met A.G. Noorani in 2012, though I had been reading him for at least a decade by then. It was, I think, in Srinagar, and we were both on a boat ride with friends. I was quite nervous, since he had been scathing about my mission as the member of a government-appointed group of interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir from the inception; never inconsistent, he was also scathing about the report we prepared at the conclusion of our mission.

He was as nervous as I, assuming I would hold a grudge at his remarks about our work. But my respect for his scholarship far outweighed any resentment I had, as he soon realised. We had much to share, not only in terms of concern for Jammu and Kashmir, but more personal experiences too. Both of us had been invited by Omar Abdullah when he first became Chief Minister, to advise him on a peace process for Jammu and Kashmir. Both of us had responded enthusiastically, but never heard back. Each of us had initially assumed we had been dropped in favor of others, but in fact Mr. Abdullah had put his initial invitation on hold for the duration of his tenure. Noorani thought it was because Mr. Abdullah had developed cold feet; I thought it was because his colleagues had remonstrated that he should not be seen to be advised by non-Kashmiris. My interpretation appeared to be novel to Noorani – though he was sceptical at first, he grew to find it reassuring.

Admired and respected

Noorani was one of a tiny handful of people who were admired by both the pro-independence and the pro-autonomy groups in Kashmir (the latter are generally regarded as pro-India in the Valley). He was feted by Syed Ali Shah Gilani’s Hurriyat as well as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Hurriyat; if not feted by the National Conference (NC) or the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), who had reason to fear his sharp criticism, he was highly respected by them.

Not only had he defended former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah during his trial, he had meticulously documented the many ways in which Article 370’s autonomy powers had been whittled down over the decades. His work provided the bedrock of the NC’s claim for restoration of the original powers that Article 370 vested in the Jammu and Kashmir administration and people.

Unmatched knowledge

Given the depth and range of his knowledge of Kashmir that spanned over six decades, it was saddening that he was not consulted by successive Indian administrations to the extent that he should have been. Perhaps his unflinchingly rights-based approach was a deterrent; his knowledge of Jammu and Ladakh was also less deep than his knowledge of the Valley, though that should not have been a consideration since others could have been consulted on Jammu or Ladakh-specific issues. His as yet unmatched factual knowledge should have been a sufficient draw for policymakers; it remains a deep flaw of Indian administration that such factual knowledge is not prized when it comes to policy formulation.

We came from very different places when it came to Jammu and Kashmir. He saw all the rights that had been snatched. I searched the ground for a peace process that might well require compromise by all sides. At the end of our conversation, though, we knew we had one thing in common. We both deeply disliked the humiliation the people of the former State had been subjected to, along with their political leaders. Our anger at the Narendra Modi-led administration’s unilateral actions in 2019 was equally great, as was our desire for restoration of dignity and choice.

Unlike most scholars, Noorani’s work on Jammu and Kashmir combined passionate commitment to the Kashmir cause with an absolute respect for fact. He became the authoritative go-to for all students of Jammu and Kashmir during his lifetime, a feat few scholars can boast of. There is little doubt his scholarship will remain authoritative for generations to come.

A baseline of integrity

For me, the time spent with Noorani was invaluable not only to learn more about Jammu and Kashmir, but also because he epitomised a Mumbai that I thought I had lost: of upstanding, pernickety and courteous gentlemen who focused on maddeningly minute details in the recognition that every detail counts. He took integrity as a baseline, a quality that was sorely missing in the Delhi I grew up in. He was fearsomely critical but did not descend to personal abuse, certainly never of women. He was dogmatic but willing to listen, and even occasionally moderate his views.

I continue to return to Noorani’s writings again and again. But for me, his most treasured words were, “Call me Ghafoor.” I knew then that he had admitted me to his friends’ circle. Sadly, we did not meet again.