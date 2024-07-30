Meeting farmers did not violate decorum of Parliament: Congress

Drawing a parallel with a bevy of women actors, artists, and sportspersons who had interacted freely with the media on Parliament premises when the women’s reservation Bill was introduced and passed in the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconsider describing the press interaction of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with a farmers’ delegation that had come to meet the Congress leader as a violation of decorum.

On July 29, Mr. Birla had pointed out to Mr. Gandhi, while he was speaking during a discussion on Union Budget, that the decorum of the institution of Parliament was violated when the farmers who had come to meet him spoke to the media. This has been cited as one of the reasons for restricting media’s movement within Parliament complex.

The Opposition party believes that the voice of citizens, whether they are farmers or politicians, strengthens democracy rather than compromising the dignity of Parliament in any way, he said.

“We should be large-hearted to our annadatas and not be resentful of their right to express themselves, even if in Parliament premises,” Mr. Venugopal said in the letter.

Lok Sabhha Speaker Om Birla had heavily come down on the farmers’ interaction with Rahul Gandhi.