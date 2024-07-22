Meet the Muslim artisans behind the sacred Kanwar

During the Kanwar yatra, lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiv walk hundreds of kilometres carrying water from the Ganga to the temples in their home towns

The pots of Ganga jal are carried using a pole called the Kanwar. Many of these Kanwars are often made by Muslim artisans.

Artisans say, they do this work more as an expression of display of unity among the communities rather than to make profit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an order on July 19 requiring all restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners outside their shops.

The decision came amid outrage over the Muzaffarnagar police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the proprietors.