Meet of DGPs discusses draft policy on drones

Issues relating to what types of drones can be permitted and the formulation of a policy on their usage came up for discussion at a meeting of DGPs of southern States here on Friday.

With individuals and private companies planning extensive usage of drones for purposes like video coverage of events to agriculture, the Centre wanted to evolve a drone policy.

This point was taken up at the recently held meeting of the DGPs of all States in New Delhi by the Centre.

It was decided to constitute five regional coordination committees and discuss the finer details on issues relating to law and order.

Special invitee

On Friday, the DGPs of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — Neelamani N. Raju, Lokanath Behera, J.K. Tripathy, D. Gautam Sawang and M. Mahender Reddy — respectively attended the Regional Coordination Committee meeting.

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal participated as a special invitee.

“Already, the Centre is allowing drones weighing 400 gm or less. But the problem is most of the drones being used while covering marriages or meant for areas like precision agriculture weigh more than that,” a top police official said. The committee will prepare a draft policy and present it to the Centre for its consideration.

Though the meeting of the top police brass was held amidst security alerts in the backdrop of the Formation Day (September 21) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), it was not related to the Left wing extremism.