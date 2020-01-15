Meenakshi Lekhi slams Nadella for comment on CAA

Taking on Indian-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for his criticism of Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi said that he is a “perfect example” of how literate need to be educated.

Mr. Nadella became one of the first big corporate names to speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) while talking to editors in Manhattan on January 13. “I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, quoted Mr. Nadella as saying.

“How literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?” Ms Lekhi said in a tweet. She also posted a copy of Mr. Nadella’s official statement clarifying further on his comments given to BuzzFeed.

Mr. Nadella said that every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. “And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds,” he added. He said his own views were shaped by “growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in United States... My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefiting Indian society and the economy at large.”

Historian Ramchandra Guha supported Mr. Nadella’s view. In a tweet he said, “I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now.”