Medium-range ballistic missile Agni-1 test-fired in Odisha

June 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, a Defence Ministry statement said

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A successful training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1 was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on Thursday.

“The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The Agni series of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear delivery options.

