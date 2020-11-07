National

Medium-intensity quake hits south Gujarat, no casualty

A medium-intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 p.m. with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch. Photo: www.sesimo.gov.in  

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked south Gujarat on November 7 afternoon, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

According to the ISR, the medium-intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 p.m. with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch and was also felt in Surat district.

The tremor was felt at a depth of 5.9 km, and caused panic among locals, it was stated.

“As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake,” an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 6:02:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/medium-intensity-quake-hits-south-gujarat-no-casualty/article33047837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY