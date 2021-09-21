Medical oxygen output capacity in the country rises to over 8,000 tonnes a day from 6,000 tonnes last year

New Delhi

21 September 2021

The production capacity for liquid medical oxygen, which was in huge demand during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, has increased to over 8,000 tonnes per day now, from 6,000 tonnes per day last year, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said the supply of oxygen for medical purposes was enhanced almost 10 times from 1,000 tonnes per day in December 2019 to 9,600 tonnes per day in May this year.

"Our production capacity today has increased from 6,000 tonnes last year to over 8,000 tonnes today," she told reporters here.

Due to an unprecedented surge in demand of medical oxygen across the country during the second wave of COVID-19, the demand peaked to nearly 9,000 MT (metric tonnes) as compared to the peak requirement of 3,095 MT during the first wave.

Ms. Dawra also said draft amendments in Gas Cylinder Rules were notified on June 25 and the DPIIT is now working on amendments in Explosives Rules in consultation with stakeholders.

In the draft amendments in Gas Cylinder Rules, it was proposed that all the high pressure cylinders and cryogenic container used for filling non-toxic non-flammable gases and liquids shall have permanent and tamper-proof marking in the form of QR code at a conspicuous place on cylinders.

On amendments in Explosives Rules, she said it would take about another two months for the draft to be finalised and notified.