Medical institutes asked to upload details of temporary registration for foreign medical practitioners

Shortfall on part of the sponsors results in undue correspondence and avoidable delay in issuance of temporary registration to applicants, the National Medical Commission said

Updated - September 02, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday (September 2, 2024) issued a strict warning to institutes and hospitals that have not yet uploaded details of the temporary registration (TR) of foreign medical practitioners they have sponsored, stating that this was mandatory and should be done at the earliest.

“Despite the clear instructions, it has been observed that some of the registered hospital/medical college/institutes have yet not uploaded the desired information on their website. This shortfall on the part of the sponsors results in undue correspondence and avoidable delay in issuance of temporary registration to the applicants,’’ the Commission said in its communication.

The Commission added that to streamline the process of timely grant of temporary registration to foreign medical practitioners, the sponsors of temporary registration were requested to ensure, before submitting the application to the NMC, “All the necessary details are available on the website of registered hospital/medical college/institute, for online verification by Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), NMC while processing applications for temporary registration.’’ 

Failure to comply with the requirements may cause delay in processing the applications received for temporary registration for fellowship programmes, and may also be a reason for rejection of application also, and the onus of such rejection would squarely lie with the sponsoring institute, the Commission noted.

