Medical education in Hindi will bring big positive change: PM Modi

Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks for three subjects in Hindi for MBBS students

PTI New Delhi
October 16, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reacting to the launch of such a course by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 said that the beginning of medical education in Hindi will bring a big positive change in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhs of students will be able to study in their language and doors for many new opportunities will also open for them, he said.

He was reacting to the launch of such a course by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal.

Mr. Shah on Sunday released textbooks for three subjects in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh Government to impart medical education in Hindi language.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling it an important day in history, Mr. Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first State in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
medical education
Madhya Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app