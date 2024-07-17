ADVERTISEMENT

Medical colleges asked to enter seats on portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

Published - July 17, 2024 12:18 am IST - New Delhi:

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20

PTI

A parent and a student hold a placard demanding a NEET-UG retest, at the premises of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats on its official portal for the NEET-UG 2024 counselling as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.

The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20.

"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intra-MCC portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice issued on July 15 said.

It further stated that the user ID or passport for entering seats on the portal is the same as the previous years.

"In case you have forgotten your password, you can use 'FORGOT PASSWORD' option and change your password," it read.

For any technical help, colleges can reach out to the MCC on the contact numbers 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419 and 69227423 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

