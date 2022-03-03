Media One channel moves SC against licence non-renewal

Says it has not faced a single complaint from the government in the last 10 years

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court verdict upholding the government’s decision to not renew the licence of its TV channel, Media One, on the ground of “national security and public order”. The private broadcaster, represented by advocates Haris Beeran and Pallavi Pratap, said the renewal of licence was “a matter of right” as it had not faced a single complaint from the government in the 10 years of its existence. The government’s action to revoke its licence affects the livelihood of 350 journalists and raised seminal questions of law impinging on the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the importance of an independent, free and unbiased Press guaranteed by the Constitution, the media company argued. Its petition noted that renewal of licence, governed by clauses nine and 10 of the uplinking and downlinking guidelines, does not require security clearance. Only fresh applicants for licence need the mandatory security clearance. “The only factor to be looked into is as to whether the media company has violated any of the conditions or norms for five consecutive times in the last 10 years. It is submitted that as far as the petitioner is concerned, there is not a single complaint against the petitioner for which any action could be taken against the petitioner in the last 10 years,” the petition submitted. The media company said it could not put up an effective reply or rebut the show cause notice issued by the government because hardly any reasons were given in it. The company said the High Court’s Division Bench, which affirmed the earlier Single Bench decision in favour of the government, had merely said that there were “certain facts affecting public order or security of the State”. The company was also not given an opportunity to defend itself against the original files produced by the government in the High Court. “Security of the State with regard to the media means nothing less than endangering the foundations of the State or threatening its overthrow,” the petition said referring to the law laid down by the apex court in its Romesh Thapar case judgment. Referring to the recent Pegasus case order of the Supreme Court, the petition said the State does not get a “free pass every time the spectre of ‘national security’s is raised” in court.