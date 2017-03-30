Meat sellers meet U.P. CM, strike continues

Representatives of the agitating meat sellers and exporters on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, on the fourth day of their strike against the crackdown on illegal abattoirs, but there was no immediate end to the deadlock.
“The strike called by the mutton sellers will continue at least till the end of Navaratra [April 5]. It may be extended further if our demands are not met,” Mubeen Qureshi, an officebearer of the Lucknow Bakra Gosht Vyapar Mandal, told reporters after the meeting with the Chief Minister.
Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who was present during the talks, said Mr. Adityanath assured the delegation that stern action would be taken if any officer acted against a legal and licensed slaughterhouse.
However, the mutton traders’ association was not forthcoming on whether the strike would be called off in view of the CM’s assurance.
