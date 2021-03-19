Meat dishes make a comeback in Valley

Srinagar

19 March 2021 06:02 IST

Mutton dealers end 10-month deadlock over pricing

Hundreds of meat shop owners restarted sale of mutton in the Kashmir valley on Thursday after 10 months of protests, only after running into a loss of over ₹800 crore due to the strike over the fixation of new prices.

“The J&K administration’s obstinacy dragged the issue for almost 10 months. The provision to fix prices at least twice a year was pending for the past four years. Finally, we are considering the agreed prices because of the upcoming Ramzan,” Khazir Muhammad Regoo, chairman of the Retail Mutton Dealers’ Association, told The Hindu.

The government has re-fixed the prices at ₹535 per kg without offal and ₹490 with offal. According to Mr. Regoo, around 35,000 families are dependent on mutton sale.

“The families associated with the trade suffered a lot in the past 10 months because of the indecisive administration. The Valley consumes between ₹4.5 crore to ₹5 crore worth meat per day. People were forced to buy from the black market but the sales must have remained only around ₹1 crore. The number of trucks carrying sheep to the Valley was reduced by 90%,” he said.

In the past five months, hundreds of shops in the Valley, where meat is an essential part of the staple diet due to the cold weather, remained closed. “Many locals cancelled marriages and functions due to non-availability of meat,” Nazir Ahmad, a meat shop owner in the old city, said.

According to an estimate, people in the Kashmir valley consume around 51,000 tonnes of mutton in a year.

The crisis deepened despite two separate committees were formed by the traders’ bodies and the mutton dealers of the Valley and the government to survey sheep market outsider J&K in December to end the impasse.

A 15-member committee, comprising journalists, traders, industrialists and the stakeholders visited Delhi, Amritsar, Ambala, Sekar Rajasthan and other markets to review the prices of sheep and goats. The government's committee also visited Sekar Rajasthan and Delhi. But the reports filed by the committees failed to end the deadlock as the mutton dealers were eyeing ₹600 per kg.

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA)’s Farooq Ahmed Dar, who was also negotiating the price with the government, said it was in the interest of people that “mutton shops have opened again in Kashmir”.

Director Food Civil Supplies Bashir Ahmad Khan on Thursday warned action against the mutton dealers defying the prices set by the administration.

“The retail mutton dealers are directed to display the rate lists in their shops and strictly adhere to the rate list issued by the government and in case anybody resorts to violation of rate list, other violations including less weight, poor quality, etc. shall be dealt strictly as per law, which includes lodging of FIR and sealing of their shops as and when required,” Mr. Dar said.