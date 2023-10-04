Measures will be taken: CBFC chief says after corruption charges 

October 04, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi said that the “issue is being investigated with immense gravity” after actor Vishal had alleged of corruption within the censor board

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman, Prasoon Joshi, on Wednesday said processes would be further strengthened at the organisational level to eliminate any third-party interference, in the wake of corruption allegation made by actor-producer Vishal.

Mr. Joshi clarified that the persons mentioned by the complainant were not CBFC officials, but “unauthorised third-party intermediaries”. “However, immediate cognisance of the feedback has been taken, and the issue is being investigated with immense gravity. We will get to the root of this, and strict action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has already deputed a senior official to conduct an inquiry.

The CBFC chief said an aggressive digitisation process, automation, and minimal manual intervention was already in place, but now more measures will be taken. To begin with, every document would have to be uploaded at the time of online application only. Submission of any physical document in person at a later stage by the applicant/representative would not be allowed.

Copies of certificates would be scanned and shared on the registered email ID of the respective applicant. The physical copy of the certificate would be dispatched if requested. There would be no in-person collection of the certificate.

As regards e-delivery of encrypted digital cinema package (content) for examination, Mr. Joshi said it would help the content security and track the online content status of the applicant. “Till the new system is implemented, the present practice of sealing shall continue across all the regional offices under surveillance of CCTV,” he said.

A redressal mechanism of ‘grievance.cbfc@gmail.com’ will be made available soon on the CBFC website. “If any third party claims they represent or have access to the CBFC, demand a sum or amount, or attempt to subvert the due process, they should be immediately reported to the grievance cell. The official film bodies/producers shall be communicated the details of the above measures and pertinent points shall be discussed,” he said.

“Simultaneously, we expect all filmmakers and producers to ensure that the due digitised process through e-Cinepramaan is stringently followed. No individual or group purporting to be intermediaries or agents in the process should be sought or tolerated,” he said.

He said the application for the certification of a film should be made within the earmarked norms and not rushed at the last minute.

“Between 12,000-18000 films are certified annually by the CBFC, which involves human time to view their screenings. Many a time, the committees, with sincerity, accommodate the fervent and urgent requests of the producers to meet the crucial release dates of their films. The unrealistic pressure of these collapsed timelines and the CBFC’s diligent support are often underappreciated yet dutifully provided,” said the CBFC chief.

Mr. Joshi said keeping the schedules in mind, the stipulated time required for the certification process needed to be respected and appropriately planned for by the producers.

“As the Chairman of the Board, I have completed two terms with utmost sincerity and transparency, and on an absolute pro bono basis. Sensitive and complex issues have been dealt with in a fair, nuanced, and balanced manner. Feedback has been welcomed and the best practises incorporated in managing the Board and the Body. Any and every measure will be taken to ensure that the functioning is unmitigated,” he said.

On September 29, Mr. Vishal had posted a message on X (formerly Twitter). “Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can’t digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version,” he alleged.