MEA’s response to Kerala appointing official for external cooperation ‘most unfortunate’: Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony

“The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) statement in the context of Kerala government appointing an officer for ‘external cooperation’ is “most unfortunate” and contrary to the Modi government’s own policy and efforts to support State governments of the country expand contacts with the world, especially in fields of trade, investment, cultural cooperation, people to people contacts,” said a veteran diplomat who himself served in a similar role with the Kerala government in the recent past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Consul General in Dubai Venu Rajamony pointed out that MEA has a States Division specially created to support States in their external contacts. He also said that PM Modi when he was Chief Minister in Gujarat travelled abroad and interacted with diplomats based in Delhi extensively.

“The ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ investment promotion event is actively supported by MEA and all Indian Missions abroad. Indian Missions are provided special funds to organise activities in cooperation with individual States and during visits of CMs and State Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign service officers are encouraged to adopt particular States and maintain continuous contacts with the States concerned throughout their career,” Mr. Rajamony said. Indian Ambassadors abroad are encouraged to visit States and discuss with State governments how external cooperation can be strengthened.

Responding to a question on the issue in Kerala, MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had cautioned the States on July 25 to stay away from domains that do not fall within the “constitutional jurisdiction” of the States.

Mr. Rajamony served with the Kerala government as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with rank of Chief Secretary in charge of External Cooperation from 2021-2022, based in the Kerala House in New Delhi, holding similar responsibilities to what has been now given to IAS officer K. Vasuki in Thiruvananthapuram. Ambassador Rajamony described MEA’s response in the latest matter as an “overreaction” influenced by misleading news reports that Kerala has appointed a Foreign Secretary and criticism by the State BJP chief that the State is encroaching into centre’s domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government of Haryana has a similar official. How come MEA had never raised any objection when it comes to activities of Gujarat and Haryana? Why suddenly an objection to Kerala?,” said Mr. Rajamony saying such an objection will only lead to allegations that MEA is following dual standards and discriminating against States ruled by the Opposition parties.

He said fault can be found with the Kerala government for having not consulted MEA and appraised them of the role and functions of the officer before such an order was issued adding, “MEA is wrong to imply that such an appointment is tantamount to interfering into the Central government’s domain.”

He said the current appointment is only in succession to his appointment as OSD informing that at the time of his appointment in 2021, he held extensive discussions with the then Chief Secretary Dr. V.P. Joy to ensure that the State government’s initiative would not be seen adversely by MEA. Informal consultations were also held with senior MEA officials and their green signal obtained before final orders were issued.

The word ‘External Cooperation’ was deliberately chosen and ‘Extrernal Relations’ and ‘Foreign Affairs’ consciously avoided to eliminate any misunderstanding.

Mr. Rajamony said the “first thing” he did on assuming office was to visit MEA and call on the Secretary responsible for States Division and Economic Affairs as well as Secretary responsible for Gulf countries, overseas Indian affairs and consular, passport and visa matters. He also called on then MoS V. Muraleedharan and sought his guidance in the fulfillment of his responsibilities. He had also assured him that the Kerala government had no intention of doing anything without consulting MEA on external matters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.