Meal prices on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains to be hiked

The Railway Board has decided to hike prices of meals on board Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, resulting in slight increase in their fares, according to a government order.

According to the new order, in first class AC, tea will cost ₹35, up by ₹6, breakfast ₹140, up by ₹7, lunch and dinner ₹245, up by ₹15.

In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea to cost ₹20, up by ₹5, breakfast ₹105, up by ₹8, lunch and dinner ₹185, up by ₹10.

It has also been decided that snacks with regional flavour will be introduced, the order said. The ‘Snack Meal’ shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at ₹50, inclusive of GST.

“IRCTC shall be accountable for providing the newly introduced menu options in a way that the quantity and quality are commensurate with the tariff and no undue benefit is passed on to the service provider,” the order read.

A review of menu and tariff of pre-paid Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains and standard meals or food items that are provided to passengers of mail or express trains on payment basis, has been done taking into consideration the requests received from IRCTC and the recommendations of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board, the order said.