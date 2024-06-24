GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MEA working to cut police verification time for passports: Jaishankar

Congratulating all Passport Issuing Authorities on the ocassion of 12th Passport Seva Divas, Mr. Jaishankar further added that the Ministry has significantly expanded its network of passport application centers

Published - June 24, 2024 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs is implementing several initiatives to expedite the passport application process in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. These measures aim to reduce processing times and enhance accessibility for passport seekers.

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Jaishankar said that the Ministry is actively collaborating with police forces in states and Union Territories to streamline the police verification process. This collaboration aims to significantly reduce the time taken for the process, which is a crucial step in ensuring the security and legitimacy of passport applications.

Congratulating all Passport Issuing Authorities on the ocassion of 12th Passport Seva Divas, Mr. Jaishankar further added that the Ministry has significantly expanded its network of passport application centers. This includes the launch of over 440 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the country. These centers, in addition to the existing network of Passport Seva Kendras, Passport Processing Centers, and Regional Passport Offices, provide increased convenience, particularly for residents in rural and remote areas.

The Ministry has also embraced digitalization to improve efficiency. The Passport Seva System has been successfully integrated with DigiLocker, a platform for secure digital storage of official documents. This integration allows applicants to submit documents electronically, eliminating the need for physical copies and streamlining the application process.

Furthermore, the Ministry has introduced the “mPassport Police App” in over 9,000 police stations across 25 states and Union Territories. This app facilitates seamless communication between police authorities and passport offices, further expediting the verification process.

The external affairs minister emphasized that passports play a pivotal role in fostering India’s development by facilitating international trade, investment, education, and global mobility.

In 2023 alone, the Ministry processed over 16.5 million passport-related services, witnessing a 15% growth compared to the previous year. This surge in demand underscores the increasing importance of passports for Indian citizens.

