MEA tells states not to ‘intrude into foreign affairs after Kerala appoints senior officer for ‘external cooperation’

Published - July 25, 2024 10:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Days after the Kerala government appointed  senior IAS officer K. Vasuki as an officer in charge of ‘external cooperation’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reminded the State governments that they should not “intrude” into domains that are beyond the “Constitutional jurisdiction” of the States.

“The Constitution of India under the 7th Schedule list 1 - Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government,” said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal in response to a question.

The Kerala government had on July 15 appointed Ms. Vasuki as “secretary in charge of matters concerning external cooperation”. The appointment had drawn attention as the foreign or external affairs are traditionally the responsibility of the Union government.

The States of the India are important stakeholders in foreign and security affairs but the ultimate foreign policy formulation takes place at the central level. The BJP in Kerala had criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government after the appointment of the IAS officer.

Kerala’s decision to have an officer to deal with “external cooperation” was evidently focussed on the diaspora of Kerala, foreign investment and other issues that are relevant to the State however, the MEA clarified that the domain of foreign policy formulation is beyond the reach of the state administrations saying: “It is not a Concurrent subject and definitely not a State subject. Our position is that State governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their Constitutional jurisdiction,” said Mr Jaiswal.

