MEA summons Pakistani diplomat over killing of fisherman

India and Pakistan have been treating the issue of fisherfolks as a humanitarian matter and have routinely exchanged fisherfolks who inadvertently transgress maritime boundaries and are imprisoned by both sides. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 08 November 2021 22:51 IST
Updated: 08 November 2021 22:51 IST

Lodges protest against firing upon fisherfolks

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat and lodged a “strong protest” on the firing upon fishermen by their agency.

“Pakistani agency fired upon Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’ on November 6 resulting in the death of a fisherman and serious injury to another. The Government condemned this deplorable action which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings,” said a source

The source said Pakistan was asked to investigate the incident and “instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing”.

India and Pakistan have been treating the issue of fisherfolks as a humanitarian matter and have routinely exchanged fisherfolks who inadvertently transgress maritime boundaries and are imprisoned by both sides.

