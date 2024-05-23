ADVERTISEMENT

MEA processing cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

Updated - May 23, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 11:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The confirmation was communicated to The Hindu after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to PM Modi urging for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ministry of External Affairs has received a request from the Government of Karnataka to cancel the diplomatic passport of alleged sex-offender Prajwal Revanna and the matter is now being “processed”, said an official source on Thursday.

The confirmation was communicated to The Hindu after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for the cancellation of the passport of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

“MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed,” said the source to The Hindu.

Mr. Revanna earned notoriety after hundreds of pornographic videos were circulated that showed him forcing himself on women of varying ages.

According to reports, Mr. Revanna left the country after the scandal erupted using a diplomatic passport.

The MEA had earlier informed that a passport could be revoked if a requisite judicial order was obtained in this regard from a court.

“As far as the matter of revoking a diplomatic passport of a person is concerned, it comes under the Passport Act of 1967. And as per its provisions, a direction should come from the court. Only then it can be revoked,” said official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on May 2 during an official briefing.

