GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEA Jaishankar likely to visit Sri Lanka next week

Jaishankar will look to resume work on stalled development projects initiated in Sri Lanka with Indian investments

Updated - June 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Sri Lanka on June 20, Foreign Ministry sources said on June 15.

Sri Lanka was anticipating a visit by Mr. Jaishankar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was expected to visit the island nation at a later date, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told reporters on June 14.

Mr. Sabry said the visits were a sequel to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi last week to attend Mr. Modi’s swearing-in ceremony after he won the third term.

However, there was no official announcement on Mr. Jaishankar's visit from India's Ministry of External Affairs. If confirmed, this could be his first official stand-alone visit abroad after he was appointed India's External Affairs Minister in the new government.

The last time that Mr. Jaishankar was in Colombo was in October 2023 to participate in the 23rd Council of Ministers’ meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Top priorities

News portal Adaderana.lk said during the recent meeting with President Wickremesinghe in India, Mr. Jaishankar addressed the swift resumption of development projects initiated in Sri Lanka with Indian investments, which had been halted midway.

Mr. Jaishankar expressed his intent to visit Sri Lanka in the near future to oversee the progress of these activities, the news portal said, adding, the Indian minister assured that he would visit Sri Lanka soon to coordinate the Prime Minister’s visit and expedite the commencement of development projects funded by Indian investments.

Mr. Jaishankar has also noted plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee, to be established by the Indian government, which will attract numerous Indian investors and potentially investors from other countries, the portal added.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.