MEA got request to impound Prajwal Revanna's passport only on May 21: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday that the Ministry received a request from the Karnataka government only on May 21 to impound the passport of Janata Dal(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany last month amid allegations of sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview, Mr. Jaishankar clarified the procedural aspects, saying, “To impound a passport is governed by an act called the Passport Act. We need a judicial court or a police request to do so. The MEA got this request from Karnataka only on May 21.”

Mr. Jaishankar said the External Affairs Ministry acted promptly upon receiving the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We immediately acted on it. On 23rd of May... we have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated,” he added.

Asked about the Congress government’s accusations against the BJP of shielding Mr. Prajwal, the Minister said, “They did not take the first step... I mean, he’s not the first case where impounding a passport is taking place.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Mr. Prajwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prajwal is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

Mr. Jaishankar’s remarks come amidst a political storm surrounding the MP ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Despite the allegations, Mr. Prajwal has vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that some of the explicit videos being circulated are doctored.

On Thursday, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is Mr. Prajwal’s grandfather, issued a stern warning to his grandson to return to India and face the law. In a letter posted on social media platform X, the former PM says he is not aware of where his grandson is but has warned him to return home and go through the legal proceedings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.