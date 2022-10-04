MEA denies nod for RJD MP Manoj Jha to visit Pakistan for a seminar

‘I wanted to participate in the meet out of respect for Asma Jahangir who all her life fought for the rights of minorities in Pakistan’, says Manoj K Jha

Special Correspondent New Delhi
October 04, 2022 00:10 IST

RJD MP Manoj K Jha | Photo Credit: Niranjan R. Varma

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday denied political clearance to RJD MP Manoj K Jha to visit Pakistan for delivering a lecture on “role of political parties in upholding democratic rights” at the 4 th Asma Jahangir Conference scheduled for October 22 and 23. 

Mr. Jha had received a joint invitation from the Asma Jahangir Foundation, the AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan. The late Asma Jahangir was a well-known anti-establishment figure who fought for human rights in Pakistan. 

MPs are required to seek political clearance from the MEA and clearance under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to accept foreign hospitality from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MEA sent a one-line reply: “Ministry of External Affairs has examined the proposal. Clearance from political angle is declined.”  

‘Deeply unfortunate’

“It is deeply unfortunate that I was denied permission. I wanted to participate in the seminar out of respect for Asma Jahangir who all her life fought for the minorities’ rights in Pakistan,” Mr. Jha told The Hindu

The invitation extended by the foundation to Mr. Jha said the seminar seeks to discuss strengthening democratic institutions, freedom of expression and right to dissent. It was also going to deliberate on the role of judiciary in protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and fundamental rights of all citizens and freedom of religion and belief in the context of shrinking tolerance for diversity.  

